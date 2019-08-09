The Sawley Junction by Long Eaton station

It turned out in the end not to be a good day to travel by train, but until then I had a good time.
I was in Long Eaton to take a photograph of an overgrown railway bridge that I shall explain and share with you one day.
But I also found the Sawley Junction - a micro pub just across the road from Long Eaton station.
As a write up for DerbyshireLive said:
The Sawley Junction is a bit bigger than the smallest micros, but it’s still only one room and very smartly laid out. You immediately feel comfortable in it.The station was known as Sawley Junction until 1968. There have been several other stations in Long Eaton over the years, all of them better placed to serve the town.
