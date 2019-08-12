Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, August 12, 2019
A scheduled train over the Welland Viaduct
So there I was on Melton Mowbray station this afternoon waiting for a train back to Leicester, when I saw where the next train was going.
There is one passenger train a day in each direction that takes this route, presumably because it is regularly used for diversions and so drivers need experience of it.
It is a line of tunnels and viaducts, so much so that it is known as 'the Alps' among railwaymen.
Its chief landmark is the magnificent Welland Viaduct - the longest masonry viaduct in Britain.
You can see the shadow of its arches in the photographs below - I could not resist catching the train.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment