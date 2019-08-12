Telford Lib Dems plant trees to offset election carbon footprint

From, inevitably, the Shropshire Star:
Liberal Democrats in Telford have bought 175 trees to offset the carbon footprint the party built up during this year's election.
The party decided to make the purchase through the Eden Reforestation Project, which seeks to plant a minimum of 500 million trees each year and to offer hope through the employment of tens of thousands of people in countries where extreme poverty is rampant.
The idea was brought forward by Telford & Wrekin Young Liberals through their chair Molly Morgan.
Party chairman Councillor Greg Spruce said: "We want to help achieve carbon neutrality in Telford & Wrekin before 2030, by setting this example we hope other parties, businesses, charities and residents join us in offsetting their carbon usage."We've come a long way from Mr Gladstone.
