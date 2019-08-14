Financial Times talks up Lib Dem chances in St Albans

Sebastian Payne has been to St Albans and found Liberal Democrat prospects good:
Person after person I speak to there registers their disgust at Brexit - a clear majority voted for Remain in 2016 - and the rightward shift of the Tories. Many inhabitants are London exiles, bringing with them liberal metropolitan sensibilities.
St Albans may once have been a Labour marginal, but the party’s equivocation on Brexit could well have scuppered its aspirations.He also met our candidate Daisy Cooper:
"I stood to be our candidate in St Albans because it is exactly the sort of seat that should and could be a Lib Dem heartland, people here hold fundamentally open liberal values," she explains over coffee.
"I want to put a stake in the ground for the party and the country’s future and I absolutely think we can win."
