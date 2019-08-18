Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, August 18, 2019
Nilsson: All I Think About is You
This song popped into my head from nowhere yesterday. So much so that I had to look it up to see who the singer was. It turned out to be the great Harry Nilsson.
It comes from his 1977 album Knnillssonn ("everyone else spells it wrong, why shouldn't I?"), but I know it because it was released as a single in the UK, reaching no. 43.
When he began, Nilsson was known for his vocal range, but here is voice is oak-aged and simple. This contrasts with the backing provided by strings and the boy choristers from St Paul's.
