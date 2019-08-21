Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Bishop's Castle by-election will be on 12 September
They move quickly in Shropshire.
At the start of the month I blogged about the resignation of Jonny Keeley, the Liberal Democrat councillor for Bishop's Castle.
Today I learnt that the by-election will take place on 12 September and that the Lib Dem candidate is Ruth Houghton.
Judging by the this photograph, she has the makings of a first-class councillor.
