Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Bishop's Castle by-election will be on 12 September







They move quickly in Shropshire.

At the start of the month I blogged about the resignation of Jonny Keeley, the Liberal Democrat councillor for Bishop's Castle.

Today I learnt that the by-election will take place on 12 September and that the Lib Dem candidate is Ruth Houghton.

Judging by the this photograph, she has the makings of a first-class councillor.
