Sunday, August 11, 2019

Blowzabella: The Man in the Brown Hat



As the band's website says:
Blowzabella is a genuinely unique band that makes an inimitable, driving, drone-based wall-of-sound - played with a fabulous sense of melody, rhythmic expertise and sheer feeling.
I recall listening to them on John Shaw's Here Be Dragons programme on Leicester Sound back in the late 1980s.

It was part of my duties as a councillor: I was on an Independent Broadcasting Authority committee for Leicestershire that kept an eye on the local radio franchise.
