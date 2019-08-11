Blowzabella: The Man in the Brown Hat

As the band's website says:
Blowzabella is a genuinely unique band that makes an inimitable, driving, drone-based wall-of-sound - played with a fabulous sense of melody, rhythmic expertise and sheer feeling.I recall listening to them on John Shaw's Here Be Dragons programme on Leicester Sound back in the late 1980s.
It was part of my duties as a councillor: I was on an Independent Broadcasting Authority committee for Leicestershire that kept an eye on the local radio franchise.
