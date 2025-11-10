10cc: I'm Mandy Fly Me

People rave about I'm not in Love, but it's a bit of a dirge and was played to death on the radio at the time. It's the cleverness of the production that people admire about it.
But I still love I'm Mandy Fly Me and want to listen to it again if I hear it. The song exemplifies what made 10cc so interesting: the combination of, even tension between, two very different types of musician. Eric Stewart and Graham Gouldman were Tin Pan Alley songwriters: Kevin Godley and Lol Creme were art-school experimentalists.
I'm Mandy Fly Me began as a conventional song by Stewart that wasn't quite working, then Godley turned it into something wonderful.
