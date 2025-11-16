The Joy of Six 1436

Michelle Pace says Britain should think twice before copying Denmark's asylum policies: "Refugees I’ve spoken with have told me how they often feel that integration is pointless if they might still be deported. Social isolation and limited rights for asylum seekers are the norm. Families face long waiting times for reunification despite few cases and refugees face temporary permits that hinder long-term planning."
Stephen Cushion finds that Michael Prescott's memorandum on the BBC falls well short of the standards of impartiality he demands of others.
"People burned what they could afford: cheap, sulphur-heavy coal. The cleaner Welsh anthracite was being exported to pay off Britain’s debts. Home fires, factory stacks, and power stations belched black smoke into the unmoving air. The fog – that familiar London damp – merged with soot and sulphur dioxide to create a deadly, acid-laden smog." Londonopia remembers the city's Great Smog of 1952.
JacquiWine went to the Tirzah Garwood exhibition at Dulwich Picture Gallery earlier this year.
"James Cubitt specialised in Nonconformist chapels during the 19th century, and the Islington Union Chapel was one of his first, and probably one of his most important works. Many of his other chapels across the country have since been demolished, but Union Chapel remains." A London Inheritance appreciates the famous Islington concert venue as a building.
No comments:
Post a Comment