The Standells: Try It

The first time I featured Patience and Prudence here they led me to a record about Prudence's other half – Signed D.C. by Love.
Patience also married a former member of Love, Johnny Fleck. He left Love after a fist fight with Albert Lee and later joined The Standells.
Fleck is playing bass on Try It, which for a few seconds sounds like it's going to be like something by Lou Reed, but quickly settles into a tone that reminds us that the permissive society came some years before women's liberation.
The song was banned from his stations by the American radio mogul Gordon McLendon. As an archived page about McLendon and his radio station KLIF says:
It could never be proven what The Standells were referring to when they encouraged their fans to "Try It". Was it sex, drugs, or something else? Whatever the case, the content was too much for McLendon and KLIF.
Johnny Fleck's full name was John Fleckenstein, and under that name he later became a Hollywood cinematographer. He has an impressive list of credits on IMDb. He died in 2017.
No comments:
Post a Comment