Lord Bonkers' Diary: One of Violent Bonham Carter’s boys

The new Liberator has dropped. You can download issue 432 free of charge from the magazine's website. And that, of course, means it's time to brave another week at Bonkers Hall. 

When I first read this entry, I assumed his lordship meant that some Well-Behaved Orphans grew up to become locksmiths. I now fear that is not what he is saying.

Monday

Word has reached me that some of the backroom boys and girls at Buckingham Gate – no doubt Freddie and Fiona are to the fore – have taken to awarding our elected MPs chocolate bars if they judge them to have done particularly well. I should not have put up with such patronising treatment in 1906, nor, I wager, would anyone else on our benches. 

It reminds me of the time when the then Matron at my Home for Well-Behaved Orphans took to playing favourites and dishing out tuck only to a select few. I wasn’t having that, so I arranged for one of Violent Bonham Carter’s boys to call by on her afternoon off to teach the little inmates the rudiments of lock-picking. 

After that they were able to share out the confectionary fairly amongst themselves – and several WBOs were able to turn this new skill into an adult career. Perhaps I should do the same for our MPs today?

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

