Susan Stranks on appearing in the 1949 film of The Blue Lagoon

Talking Pictures screened the 1980 film The Blue Lagoon the other evening. It was an adaptation of the 1908 novel of the same name by Henry De Vere Stacpoole, which tells the story of a boy and girl marooned on a desert island. Nature takes its course, as nature will, and they grow up to have a baby.
The Talking Pictures screening reminded me that The Blue Lagoon was previously adapted for the screen in 1949. This was a British production, and the girl (played as a young adult by Jean Simmons) was played by Susan Stranks, who grew up to be a presenter of Magpie, ITV's would-be rival to Blue Peter.
And Susan Stranks can been seen talking about her experience of making the film in this British Film Institute video from 2021.
I was going to make a joke about the British children never taking their school uniforms off, but in fact our films were noticeably less buttoned up about That Sort of Thing than was Hollywood in the Forties. In the Fifties, not so much.
Oh no! Here comes a minor celeb from a Channel 4 clips show of 20 years ago.
Minor celeb from a Channel 4 clips show of 20 years ago: We watched Magpie. Blue Peter was for posh kids.
Liberal England replies: Clear off.
