The Joy of Six 1438

"Gibb’s allies say he’s trying to save the BBC from itself. To me, though, his behavior resembles less a tree surgeon trying to prune an oak for stronger growth than a lumberjack sizing it into planks of wood." Jem Bartholomew dissects the right-wing plan to bring down the BBC.
An investigation by openDemocracy and the Children Rights International Network reveals the shocking extent of the bullying, harassment, self-harm, sexual offences and safeguarding failures that teenagers who join the British Army are subject to.
Fiona Daly says we have grown too comfortable with the exclusion of older people from the digital world.
Alan Tyler tells the story of the remarkable Isokon flats in Belsize Park: "Along with the Bauhaus refugees came many notable residents through the coming years – crime novelist Agatha Christie being the most famous and Soviet spymaster Arnold Deutsch probably the most notorious."
"From the start he has the air of a man who’s seen it all, little of it good. His reaction to a source being gunned down in front of him at Checkpoint Charlie is so restrained as to make it seem routine." Sara Batkie on Richard Burton's performance in The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.
