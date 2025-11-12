"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Eurythmics: When the Day Goes Down
This, performed live here on the David Letterman Show, is my favourite Eurythmics song.
As the recent evening devoted to her on BBC4 confirmed, Annie Lennox is an amazing talent.
No comments:
Post a Comment