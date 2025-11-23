Johnny Bristol: Memories Don't Leave Like People Do

I was all over chart music in 1974, even though I was dimly aware that the records I was hearing weren't as good as the ones I could just remember from the Sixties. So I remember this one clearly and am surprised to find it wasn't a hit.
Johnny Bristol (1939-2004) recorded a few singles in the US from 1959, but he was best known as songwriter and producer at Motown. He wrote Love Me for a Reason for the Osmonds and was co-producer of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's classic Ain't No Mountain High Enough.
He had a big hit in the UK with Hang On in There Baby at the start of 1974, sounding rather like Barry White. This was his follow up.
A year later Bristol produced a Tom Jones album that included five of his songs. One of them was Memories Don't Leave Like People Do, which became its title track.
No comments:
Post a Comment