GUEST POST Artist Nick Jensen steps into history's shadow at Belvoir Castle

The notion of an artist or poet in residence at a large stately home conjures up images from a bygone age, but the concept has been revived by two arts organisations to provide a shot in the arm to the Midlands arts scene.
Painter and ex-professional skateboarder Nick Jensen swapped his London studio for Belvoir Castle last month, the experience culminating in a two-day exhibition opening today (4 November).
A project spokesperson says:
"The Dot Project and HeritageXplore
(@heritagexplore) are reawakening three extraordinary heritage homes – Kelvedon Hall, Elveden and Belvoir Castle – through residencies with contemporary artists.
"These historic spaces will be seen through a new lens. Stepping into history’s shadow, the artists are drawing out forgotten stories, creating new ones, and breathing new life into these properties."
As you can see in the picture above, Jensen’s work blurs the lines between abstract and figurative, with echoes of post-impressionism and the Belle Époque period – a good fit for the 19th century castle built by the Duke of Rutland. This move cements Jensen’s position as a fine artist, having spent nearly 20 years as a pro skater, latterly co-owning Isle Skateboards.
Matthew Pennell blogs at returnoftheliberal.
No comments:
Post a Comment