Asquith: The Movie

This television play, screened in 1983 as part of the ITV series Number 10, deals with Asquith's battle with the House of Lords to secure the passage of the budget in 1910.
That measure has gone down in history as Lloyd George's budget, but Asquith himself had done much of the work on it while he was still chancellor.
One thing that must have confused viewers at the time is that Asquith is played by David Langton, who had become well known a few years before for playing a Tory MP, Richard Bellamy in the wildly popular series Upstairs, Downstairs. Think of it as a superior version of Downton Abbey.
As to young Puffin Asquith, I have a book signed by him.
