What does our campaign against the Family Farm Tax seek?

What exactly do we Liberal Democrats want from out campaign against the "Family Farm Tax"?
It's important we know, because The Agri Brigade column in the latest Private Eye suggests the government may be about to make some concessions on the issue.
These concessions, the Eye suggests, would raise the Inheritance Tax threshold on farmland from £1m to £5m (so, £10m for a married couple).
This would mean that the tax would not be levied at all on anything that can sensible be called a family farm. At the same time, technical changes would see a higher tax take from larger estates. The proposals are contained in a policy report from the Centre for the Analysis of Taxation.
If this happens, I hope the Lib Dems will declare victory for their campaign and move on to other issues.
However, much of our campaigning has given the impression that we are against inheritance tax on land at all. It's hard to find anything countering that impression on the party's page on the Family Farm Tax – please let me know if you can.
Yet it is the failure to levy inheritance tax on farmland that has caused the problem that page complains about most. That is, that the value of farmland can bear little relation to the income that can be generated from it by farming it.
If we allow farms to be used as a tax shelter, then that will always be the case.
