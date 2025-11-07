The Joy of Six 1432

"Our polling suggests that a clear divide exists in local government along overlapping economic and cultural lines. Reform councillors typically take the most right-wing positions (except on the NHS), followed by the Conservatives, including on the tax and spend question. There is often little difference between Labour and the Liberal Democrats on the centre left/left, and then the Greens take the most left-wing position." David Jeffrey and Mitya Pearson report the results of their survey of local councillors' political views.
Cambridge Town Owl tells the story of an early electoral defeat for Henry Fawcett, who went on to become an influential Liberal politician. Fawcett was blind from the age of 25.
"Ancient Greek and Roman writings reveal ancient concerns about our negative impact on the environment. They show that places once rich and fertile later became desolate and barren. Although the Greeks and Romans linked environmental harm with climate change to a more limited extent than we do today, they nevertheless knew harming the environment could change the climate." Konstantine Panegyres on concern for the environment in the Classical era.
Animals in children’s stories are often depicted as living in neat mum, dad and children family units, but in reality there's a huge diversity in what family looks like within the animal kingdom, says Louise Gentle.
Ian Mansfield goes to see the National Gallery exhibition of the paintings of Joseph Wright of Derby: "With the aim of opening knowledge to the masses, many of Wright’s paintings are philosophical and scientific in nature, yet executed in a style that is also incredibly atmospheric. It’s worth remembering that while exaggerated to a degree, the lighting was reasonably authentic for a time when people's homes were lit with rush lights or candles, and the varying availability of moonlight affected working hours."
No comments:
Post a Comment