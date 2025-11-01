Five Nottingham city councillors quit Labour to form new grouping

Five members of Nottingham City Council resigned from the Labour Party this week. Joined by a sixth councillor who resigned from Labour earlier this year, they have formed a new grouping: the Nottingham People's Alliance.
Such is Labour's dominance of the authority, that the new group, which claims to be built on a "progressive socialist platform", is the largest opposition group.
BBC News quotes Nottingham Labour's response to the news:
The Nottingham Labour group called the move "regrettable" but added it was focused on "continuing major improvements" through financial management to save taxpayers' money.
Nottingham Labour added it was investing £15m in front-line services in next year's budget.
"What matters now is that we continue with renewing our council, delivering for our residents, and leading Nottingham forward, and with the investment we're proposing this year alone, we are turning words into action," a spokesperson said.
I appreciate that running a council in the current funding climate is horribly difficult, but shouldn't Labour be able to come up with a better message than this?
