Labour leader of Camden quits Fortune Green in fear of Lib Dems

Richard Olszewski, the Labour leader of the London Borough of Camden, is quitting his Fortune Green ward next May to fight what he hopes will be a safer seat.
Fortune Green is already split between Labour and the Liberal Democrats, and a crushing Lib Dem victory in a recent by-election in neighbouring West Hampstead suggests he would have trouble holding on there.
Of course, it wasn't Olszewski's idea, you understand, He told the Camden New Journal:
"Over recent months, several colleagues approached me to raise their concerns that, as Leader of Camden Council, I am likely to be especially targeted at the forthcoming London elections in the ward I currently represent, which is one of the most marginal wards in the borough,” said Cllr Olszewski.
"I have proudly represented Fortune Green Ward through three successive elections, and although I have secured an increase in my vote at every election, my seat remains very marginal.
"I was urged by colleagues to consider that my role as leader places significant responsibilities on me and demands on my time, both in dealing with council business and within the Camden Labour Group I lead, which would prevent me from spending the time I would need to campaign in Fortune Green, not just during the election period itself, but in the months beforehand. Therefore, with encouragement and support locally, I stood for selection in Holborn and Covent Garden Ward."
No doubt he thinks the costermongers and sopranos of Covent Garden won't mind being used in this way.
But cunning plans don't always work out. In 1983 the Conservative minister Iain Sproat decided to leave his seat of Aberdeen South to fight the newly formed Roxburgh and Berwickshire constituency in the Scottish Borders.
He was beaten there by the Liberal Archy Kirkwood. Meanwhile, the new Tory candidate held Aberdeen South.
