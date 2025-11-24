Monday, November 24, 2025

Bagworth Incline and the remains of one of the world's oldest railway buildings

Steve from the What Once Was channel (like and subscribe, my pretties) writes on YouTube:

Join me as I explore what’s left of the Bagworth Incline House – a forgotten but historically significant structure from one of Britain’s earliest public railways. 
Built in the early 1830s as part of the Leicester & Swannington Railway, this incline control house once helped transport coal across Leicestershire using rope-worked, self-acting incline technology – long before modern locomotives took over.

In the course of this video reveals that he lives in Hugglescote, where I once went to photograph its Edward VIII postbox.

