Bagworth Incline and the remains of one of the world's oldest railway buildings

Steve from the What Once Was channel writes on YouTube:
Join me as I explore what’s left of the Bagworth Incline House – a forgotten but historically significant structure from one of Britain’s earliest public railways.
Built in the early 1830s as part of the Leicester & Swannington Railway, this incline control house once helped transport coal across Leicestershire using rope-worked, self-acting incline technology – long before modern locomotives took over.
In the course of this video reveals that he lives in Hugglescote, where I once went to photograph its Edward VIII postbox.
