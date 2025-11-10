There's good news about the Crystal Palace dinosaurs

Crystal Palace Park is undergoing a multi-million-pound regeneration project, reports News Shopper, which is particularly good news for its most famous residents:
The restoration of the iconic dinosaur models, a staple of the park since the Victorian era, is now underway with specialist steam cleaning and repair work revealing their original look.
Scaffolding has been erected around larger models on Dinosaur Island to allow targeted work on their upper sections.
This gives me the excuse to post a clip from Our Mother's House, which was one of my 10 British films that should be better known.
