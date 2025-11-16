Northampton Labour councillor joins the Liberal Democrats

West Northamptonshire Cllr Farzana Aldridge said she left Labour after feeling the party was moving away from "community-focused and forward-looking politics", adding that she is committed to serving the residents of her Kingsley and Semilong ward.
Her defection means the Lib Dem group now hold seven seats on West Northants Council (WNC), just one behind the Labour group, which now has eight elected members. Reform UK is still in charge of the council with 41 seats.
The radio station goes on to quote the Lib Dem group leader Jonathan Harris:
"Farzana is a very capable and hard-working councillor who cares deeply about her community. Her skills, experience and enthusiasm, along with her strong commitment to represent residents in her ward, will make her a great addition to our team. It is clear that Farzana shares our core values of liberty, equality, human rights, internationalism, environmentalism, democracy and community."
And, yes, that is a photo of Semilong Post Office.
