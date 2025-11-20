Disturbing moment binman punches naked cyclist off bike during charity ride 'by mistake'

The Daily Star wins our Headline of the Day Award.
As the judges remark, it's come to something when a naked Englishman can't go for a bicycle ride without being punched by a mistaken binman.
Thanks to a reader for alerting me to this story.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
The Daily Star wins our Headline of the Day Award.
As the judges remark, it's come to something when a naked Englishman can't go for a bicycle ride without being punched by a mistaken binman.
Thanks to a reader for alerting me to this story.
No comments:
Post a Comment