Thursday, November 20, 2025

Disturbing moment binman punches naked cyclist off bike during charity ride 'by mistake'




The Daily Star wins our Headline of the Day Award.

As the judges remark, it's come to something when a naked Englishman can't go for a bicycle ride without being punched by a mistaken binman.

Thanks to a reader for alerting me to this story.

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)