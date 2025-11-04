A stroll along the Thames Path from Hampton Court to Shepperton

A lovely walk in autumn sunshine. John Rogers describes it thus in his YouTube blurb:
Starting at Hampton Court Station in East Molesey we walk one of the most beautiful sections of the wonderful Thames Path.
We pass through Hurst Park, look across the river at Taggs Island, Garrick's Temple, pass by Molesey Reservoirs with its WW2 tank defences, stop for lunch at Walton Marina and cross the river at Walton Bridge.
Our walk is guided by Donald Maxwell's 1932 book A Pilgrimage of the Thames and takes us to the ancient St Nicholas church at Shepperton. A church has stood on the site since the 7th Century.
Our Thames path odyssey ends at the Shepperton home of author J.G Ballard.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
No comments:
Post a Comment