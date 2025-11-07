Write a guest post for Liberal England

One of the things I enjoy most about blogging these days is publishing guest posts. Have you thought of writing something for Liberal England yourself?
I'm happy to entertain a range of political views, but I'd hate you to spend time writing something I wouldn't want to publish, so please get in touch first.
These are the 10 most recent guest posts on Liberal England – as you can see, I welcome posts on subjects beyond politics:
- Dad’s Army and the decline of the Conservatives - Anselm Anon
- The state of our canals - and canalside pubs - today - Peter Chambers
- Forget your two-horse race: Increasingly it's a cavalry charge - Augustus Carp
- Shut it! Two words of advice from Jack Regan - Peter Chambers
- Councillor defections: The trickle becomes a stream - Augustus Carp
- Let next week's online summer school rekindle your Radical Liberal fire - William Lane
- What is the technical debt of Thames Water? - Peter Chambers
- The Tyranny of Numbers by David Boyle - Anselm Anon
- Defections Update: Lib Dem Conference Special - Augustus Carp
- Artist Nick Jensen steps into history's shadow at Belvoir Castle - Matthew Pennell
