Dave Mason (1946-2026)

Dave Mason, one of the founding members of Traffic, has died. Steve Winwood, now the only one of the four still with us, paid this tribute:
We were deeply saddened to hear of Dave Mason’s passing.
Dave was part of Traffic during its earliest chapter, and played an important role in shaping the band’s sound and identity during that time. His songwriting, musicianship and distinctive spirit helped create music that has lasted far beyond its era, and continues to mean so much to listeners around the world.
Those years remain a special part of the band’s story, and Dave’s contribution to them is not forgotten. His place in that history will always be remembered, and through the music, his presence endures.
At this sad time, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and all those who loved him and his music.
It's no secret that there were tensions between Mason and Winwood – indeed between him and the rest of the band. While the other three liked to jam and allow songs to emerge organically, Mason sat down on his own. wrote songs and had firm ideas about how the other members should play on them.
And, while Traffic are best known in Britain for Mason's Hole in My Shoe, his home-made take on psychedelia was not the way the rest of the band wanted to go. So for these reasons he was pushed out by them.
Mason would probably have replied that they were happy enough to use his songs on their second LP when he made the first of two brief returns to Traffic. And maybe he got his revenge by turning up as a black-hatted bad fairy on English Soul, the BBC documentary about Winwood's career.
Mason enjoyed a long career as a singer and songwriter after Traffic. He also played the acoustic guitar at the start of Jimi Hendrix's All Along the Watchtower and produced the Leicester band Family's first album Music in a Doll's House.
The video here shows the four founder members of Traffic playing at the Christmas on Earth Continued happening in 1967. I like to think that the second track, Giving to You, is how they sounded when they were jamming at the cottage where they got it together in the country.
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