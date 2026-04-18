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Saturday, April 18, 2026
Peacock terrorises 92-year-old farmer's chickens
For the second day in a row, our Headline of the Day Award a) goes to the BBC News Suffolk pages and b) is about a bird.
The judges advise the birds to other counties to look to their laurels.
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