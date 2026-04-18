Saturday, April 18, 2026

Peacock terrorises 92-year-old farmer's chickens






For the second day in a row, our Headline of the Day Award a) goes to the BBC News Suffolk pages and b) is about a bird.

The judges advise the birds to other counties to look to their laurels.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)