Ed Davey: If Keir Starmer misled parliament he must resign

Keir Starmer had already made a catastrophic error of judgment. Now it looks as though he has also misled parliament and lied to the British public. If that is the case, he must go.
Labour came into Government on a promise to clean up politics. Instead we’re seeing the same old sleaze, scandal and cover-ups as we did under the Conservatives.
You can read the Guardian story that broke the news on the paper's website.
The paper has a second piece that identifies five key questions. They are:
- Did the prime minister mislead the public?
- Did Yvette Cooper and Olly Robbins mislead parliament by omission?
- Who in the Foreign Office decided to grant Mandelson clearance despite the UKSV recommendation?
- Why did Mandelson fail his UKSV check, and will the reasons be made public?
- Will parliament now get to see Mandelson’s vetting documents?
No comments:
Post a Comment