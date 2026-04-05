Jane: It's a Fine Day

This is the record that Opus III were sampling, covering or something between the two. Sovering, perhaps. Or campling.
Introducing interviews with Edward Barton and Jane Lancaster, who respectively wrote and sang It's a Fine Day, Bob Fischer explains:
It's a Fine Day, the acapella single written by Edward Barton and sung by Jane Lancaster, is both haunting and enchanting in equal measure. Turned into a daytime Radio 1 staple after evening plays from – inevitably – John Peel, it later became the sampled source material for a deluge of 1990s dance hits: including the Pete Waterman-backed Opus III, who took it into the Top 5, and Kylie Minogue, whose 1994 No 2 hit Confide In Me incorporated sizeable chunks of the melody.
Edward would later claim the only section of the song not to have been sampled is the concluding line: "We will have salad".
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