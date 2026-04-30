A topical video: What constitutes "reasonable force"

Another video from barrister-at-law Alan Robertshaw. One interesting point he makes is that the common courtroom assumption that a statement given immediately after an event provides the best evidence is mistaken.
I also like his favourite line: "cross-examination does not mean examining someone crossly". And there's a useful tip on how to dress if you're planning a robbery.
Thanks no idea what was said spent most of video thinking 'I know that church' and yes it turns out I do. St Agnes is lovely and I am so old I remember the seal sanctuary there before it moved to Gweek. Used to have the hockey pitch on top of the cliffs a decent whack could deliver to Chapel Porth - assuming the gale wasn't from the west.ReplyDelete
I walked the North Cornwall coast in 1990. it was a really hot summer, but there was one lovely misty day when I walked for miles past all the mining remains near St Agnes.ReplyDelete