Friday, April 03, 2026

Norman Baker: Royal Mint, National Debt


The former Liberal Democrat MP and minister talks about the subject mattere of his recent book on the opaque financial arrangements of the Royal Family.

Like everyone these days, Norman has a Substack.

"Gawd bless 'im!"
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