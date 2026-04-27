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Monday, April 27, 2026
The enticing remains of Grace Dieu Priory in Leicestershire
Our History Underfoot – like and subscribe, my pretties – takes a break from the railways to explore the enticing remains of Grace Dieu Priory in the west of Leicestershire.
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