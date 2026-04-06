Exploring the disused railway tunnels at Standedge

Britain's longest canal tunnel is Standedge Tunnel on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal. It runs for three and a quarter miles, taking boats from Marsden in West Yorkshire and Diggle in Greater Manchester. Before local government reorganisation in 1974, both ends of the tunnel were in the West Riding of Yorkshire.
The canal tunnel opened in 1811, and by the end of the 19th century three railway tunnels had been built more or less in parallel to it. Two of them have long been disused, and it is these that the video explores.
As you will see, the four tunnels are still linked underground and contain many surprises. Don't have nightmares.
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