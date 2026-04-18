Richard Tisdale unravels the mystery of the Church Stretton ghost story that made global headlines.
In1874 the glowing white spectre of a woman who’d vanished off the face of the earth caused mass hysteria in the south Shropshire town. It’s a ghost story that has reverberated through the centuries and one that will never be laid to rest.
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Saturday, April 18, 2026
Secret Shropshire: The ghost of Copper Hole
the ghost of Copper Hole:
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