Secret Nothamptonshire on the building of the Welland Viaduct

I wouldn't call the Welland Viaduct exactly secret: it's nearly three-quarters of a mile long, 60 feet hight, contains 30 million bricks and is really quite hard to miss.
But having been inspired to write posts by the BBC's Secret Shropshire and Secret Leicestershire pages, I though I would have a look at Secret Northamptonshire. And this is the story that caught my eye:
Northants' "Grandest and Most Perfect" Structure
The Harringworth or Welland Viaduct is one of the longest of its kind in Britain.
Stradling the picturesque Northamptonshire valley, it is a magnificent example of Victorian construction and ambition.
But the story of its construction is even more remarkable... and terrifying.
Helen Blaby tells that story.
No comments:
Post a Comment