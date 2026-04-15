Wednesday, April 15, 2026

The Merseys: Sorrow

I know this song from David Bowie's stylish version – it's on his album Pin Ups and was a no. 3 hit in 1973 – but it was first recorded by the American group The McCoys in 1965.

This British cover by The Merseys made no. 4 here the following year.

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