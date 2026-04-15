"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
The Merseys: Sorrow
I know this song from David Bowie's stylish version – it's on his album Pin Ups and was a no. 3 hit in 1973 – but it was first recorded by the American group The McCoys in 1965.
This British cover by The Merseys made no. 4 here the following year.
No comments:
Post a Comment