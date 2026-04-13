A TV mast on the Stiperstones? What horrors would it have broadcast into people's homes?

An article on BBC News – and they should know – says the BBC had tested transmissions from the Wrekin as far back as 1964. But in 1970, the Wellington Journal reported:
Salop County Council’s planning committee is in favour of putting the proposed BBC TV mast on the Stiperstones. It has rejected the Wrekin as a possible site saying it would have "an adverse effect on the visual amenities of the area."
An inquiry into the BBC plan to have the Stiperstones as the site was held last year. But the Minister of Housing deferred decision, calling for new plans to be drawn up for the Wrekin. He said he would make a final decision after an inquiry into the Wrekin plans, fixed for March 3.
And the minister came down in favour of the Wrekin, after the proposed site of the mast there was moved further from the Iron Age hill fort.
I am left wondering what horrors a mast on top of the Stiperstones would have broadcast into people's homes.
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