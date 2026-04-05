Peter Clarke on T.H. Green and the working man

|Thomas Hill "T.H." Green
Here he is back in 1980, reviewing Ian Bradley's The Optimists: Themes and Personalities in Victorian Liberalism in the London Review of Books:
The attention given to T.H. Green can be justified partly because he sought to present such a formula in philosophically cogent terms. "When we speak of freedom," he argued, "we do not mean merely freedom to do as we like irrespective of what it is we like. We mean the greatest power on the part of the citizens as a body to make the most and best of themselves."
Green had reached this view by 1881 in a public lecture on "Liberal legislation and the freedom of contract". The opportunities for state intervention which this doctrine suggests were to give Green a subsequent reputation for fathering a collectivist approach in welfare legislation.
But the reputation was really fathered upon Green – he was more fathered against than fathering. Green himself had not meant to move so far. But that he had moved away from any tolerably strict definition of voluntarism is surely evident. In 1873 he had declared that "the drink curse is altogether too big a thing to be dealt with by individual effort only." In this field at least, higher claims than mere liberty had to be asserted, albeit by the citizens as a body.
There is a splendid vignette, dating from the following year, of Green in conversation with a friend, dwelling "with great disappointment on the use made by the workmen of their half holiday and shorter hours. He even said that he thought it was better they should not have a half holiday, but should be kept constantly at their work so that they should not have time to drink."
I also like Clarke's formulation that "history does not repeat itself: historians repeat each other".
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