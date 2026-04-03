The Telegraph wins our Headline of the Day Award. And for some reason, the judges were pleased to note, the story has escaped its paywall.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, April 03, 2026
Clanger stolen 50 years ago recovered after deathbed confession
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment