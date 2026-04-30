Police watchdog investigates Northamptonshire force over allegations of perverting the course of justice

Body-worn video of a woman's "degrading" arrest, which police falsely told a court did not exist, has been shared exclusively with the BBC.
It shows officers in Northamptonshire throw metal spikes in front of Nadine Buzzard-Quashie's car and force her to the ground after responding to a concern for her welfare, whereupon she says her face was pushed into stinging nettles.
The Chief Constable of Northamptonshire, Ivan Balhatchet, was found guilty of contempt of court in November and fined £50,000 for failing to release the body-worn videos to her.
The latest twist in the saga was reported on the independent NN Journal news site last Friday:
The police watchdog has started a criminal investigation into a Northants senior police officer and two staff over perverting the course of justice allegations.
The matter is in relation to a legal case, which last autumn saw Northants Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet found to have been in contempt of court and fined £50,000. The civil case had been brought by Londonder Nadine Buzzard Quashie, who had been fighting the force for bodyworn footage of her arrest in Northamptonshire in September 2021, that she claims was unlawful.
NN Journal says it understands the senior officer in question is not Ivan Balhatchet.
His predecessor as chief constable of the county force, Nick Adderley, awaits trial on charges of fraud, misconduct in public office and making a false witness statement.
"Forget it, Jake. It's Northamptonshire."
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