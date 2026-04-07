Three Catholic churches have closed in Northamptonshire

|Holy Trinity, Desborough
Opponents of the moved vowed to "take this fight to the Vatican", but as far as I know the closure of the Catholic churches in Desborough, Rothwell and Burton Latimer has gone ahead. Certainly, their websites have been closed down.
Holy Trinity, Desborough, was already up for sale when I photographed it last year – the estate agents' particulars say it is "offered for sale in need of significant repair or demolition" and describe it as a "perfect development site".
Taking Stock: Catholic Churches of England & Wales reveals that Holy Trinity was built as a Methodist chapel in 1894 and purchased for Catholic use in June 1971. Its altar is at the north end of the church, though latterly, services appear to have been held in the hall next door.
|Holy Trinity, Desborough
I did not discover St Bernadette's. Rothwell, until my last visit to the little town, when I had a good wander. Taking Stock says it dates from 1959 and that alterations made in 1993 radically and detrimentally altered its appearance.
|St Bernadette's, Rothwell
St Bernadette's, Rothwell
|The Grotto, St Bernadette's, Rothwell
I've not made it as far as Burton Latimer, best known for being the home of Weetabix, so the photo below is by David Dixon on Georgraph. The church is dedicated to St Nicholas Owen, a Catholic carpenter and builder of priest holes who was martyred in 1606 and canonised in 1970. Taking Stock says it opened in 1972.
|David Dixon: St John North, Burton Latimer
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