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Wednesday, April 29, 2026
The Alan Price Set: Simon Smith and the Amazing Dancing Bear
I loved this when I was a little boy in the Sixties and I still love it now.
The trumpet player here is John Walters, who went on to become John Peel's producer at Radio 1.
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