In awarding Headline of the Day to the Telegraph, the judges expressed scepticism towards the idea that lobsters can be used as a substitute for classroom teachers.
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Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Animal rights activist throws restaurant’s "educational lobster" into sea
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 10:45 am
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