The Aldersbrook: A lost London river resurrected

Here's an inspirational video with John Rogers and Paul Powlesland.
John's blurb on YouTube says:
A London walk with the brilliant Paul Powlesland of the River Roding Trust, discovering how the forgotten river Aldersbrook near Ilford has been rescued and revived by the local community, saving it from becoming another lost river of London.
An ancient branch of the River Roding, the Aldersbrook was buried beneath undergrowth and silt and clogged with rubbish.
Volunteers from The Friends of the River Roding worked tirelessly to remove the silt from the riverbed, dispose of hundreds of bags of rubbish and cut back the undergrowth to reveal what is probably the only tidal brook in London and a glimpse into London's past when meandering streams like this formed much of the landscape of London.
John Rogers has a Patreon account to support his videos and he blogs at The Lost Byway. And you can follow Paul Powesland on Instagram and Bluesky.
I just watched this on youtube and found it fascinating. The wealth of history mentioned by Paul about the Aldersbrook was brilliant.ReplyDelete