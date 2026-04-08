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Wednesday, April 08, 2026
Genesis: I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
If you'd been reliant on Radio One and Radio Luxembourg for your music in 1974, this single would have sounded like something from another planet to you too.
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