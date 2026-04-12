Roz Savage talks about the first of her solo transoceanic rows

"When I got up in the morning, I saw Antigua on the horizon. I was just like, I'm going to make it there today if it kills me.
"So I just like rowed flat out for the whole day.
"I was determined I was not going to spend another day on the ocean."
She said arriving on land was just fantastic after such a long time at sea by herself.
"I was just so happy, deliriously happy to be back on dry land, and loads of people came down to the dock to see me in.
"There were school children singing and, the harbour master had come out to greet me in, and had brought my mum out."
Lord Bonkers wrote of a meeting with her last year:
She is full of her plans to row across Rutland Water, having already bagged the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, but until the Monster is in less playful mood, I shall not encourage her. The chief whip will give me beans if I cause an unnecessary by-election in a seat we hold.
Thanks to an evil billionaire who wants to destroy the planet, I have been able to show you what that encounter might look like.
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