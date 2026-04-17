Things are worse than the judges thought. Our Headline of the Day Award goes to the Suffolk pages of BBC News.
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, April 17, 2026
Cuckoo takes one look at UK and flees to France
Things are worse than the judges thought. Our Headline of the Day Award goes to the Suffolk pages of BBC News.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 1:29 pm
Labels: Awards, Environment, France, Suffolk
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