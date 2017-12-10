Sunday, December 10, 2017

A warning to walkers on the Long Mynd


One of the easier ways to climb the Long Mynd in Shropshire is to follow Ashes Hollow up from Little Stretton.

At the top you will come across this sign - or at least you did 25 or so years ago.

It is a safety warning for walkers as the gliding club at the field on top of the Mynd uses cables to launch its craft.
